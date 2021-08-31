Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $762,000 Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 26,628 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 79,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

NYSE:BEN opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

