Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 771,570 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,449,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 61.1% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 858,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 325,784 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 52.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 81,915 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 253.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 104,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 74,811 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

MVF opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

In other BlackRock MuniVest Fund news, insider Peter Hayes bought 15,000 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.