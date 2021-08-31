IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

