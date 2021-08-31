Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,462,000 after buying an additional 278,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $233.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $233.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

