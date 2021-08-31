Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,340 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

