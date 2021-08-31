LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 128,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

