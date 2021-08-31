Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $467,000 Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

