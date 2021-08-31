Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of International Paper by 229.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after acquiring an additional 810,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after acquiring an additional 684,543 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $39,852,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

