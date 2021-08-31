Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 102,034 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after buying an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after buying an additional 618,955 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 135,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COG opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

