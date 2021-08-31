IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Banner Co. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

