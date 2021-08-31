Brokerages Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Million

Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report sales of $2.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.33 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $3.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $13.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 million to $28.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $101.86 million, with estimates ranging from $49.12 million to $143.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $154.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.91.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

