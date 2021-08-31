Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Has $5.15 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 452.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.26. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

