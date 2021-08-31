Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 391,867 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,142,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,867 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $24,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CommScope by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

