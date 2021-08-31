Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $7.30 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 107,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of LW stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.36. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

