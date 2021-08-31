Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $224,000 in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.18 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $112.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDAY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.