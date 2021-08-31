Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after buying an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after buying an additional 333,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after buying an additional 92,947 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 305.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,337 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist reduced their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $118,898.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,596,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,454,938.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $375,358.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,633.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,705 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,449 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

