Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 3,329 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWA opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

