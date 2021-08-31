Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $4.71 Million in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 90,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Voya Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.