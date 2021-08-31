Birinyi Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 11.5% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,421.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,461.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,314.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

