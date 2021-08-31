865 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,207,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $307.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.61 and a 200 day moving average of $275.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $307.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.