Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,850.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,987 shares of company stock worth $1,784,408 over the last ninety days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHH stock opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $123.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average of $114.76.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

