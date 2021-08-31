thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 779,300 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the July 29th total of 985,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.1 days.

Shares of TYEKF stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.16. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

