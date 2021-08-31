Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEOEY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

VEOEY stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 154.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

