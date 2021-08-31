Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Down 40.9% in August

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the July 29th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.92. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $17.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

