Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,272 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

