Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,469 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 307.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.38. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

