Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $472,000 Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,448 shares of company stock worth $9,697,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock opened at $134.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,689.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.66. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

