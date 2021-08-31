GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $736,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,161. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE:HASI opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

