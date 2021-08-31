GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $754,000 Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

