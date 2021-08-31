GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $777,000 Investment in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

