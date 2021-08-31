GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $777,000 Investment in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.
Enerpac Tool Group Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
