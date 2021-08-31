GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $798,000 in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,389 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 158.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,483 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 55.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $894,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZH opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.07.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

