GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 78,364 Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,364 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.54% of SCYNEXIS worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 53.2% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth $226,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 75.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 18.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $147.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. On average, analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCYX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Aegis lowered their target price on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

SCYNEXIS Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

