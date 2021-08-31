GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $846,000 Investment in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth about $671,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 29,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of PSB opened at $155.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.26 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.30.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.