Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Dine Brands Global worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIN. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

NYSE:DIN opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.44. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

