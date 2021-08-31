Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,041,000 after buying an additional 506,031 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $34.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HR. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

