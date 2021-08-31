Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,847 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 479.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,157 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

PXD opened at $150.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.02. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 111.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.