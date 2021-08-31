The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sells $66,150.00 in Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $66,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sameer Ralhan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of The Chemours stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00.

CC stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Chemours by 6,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

