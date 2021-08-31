Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 359,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $164,700.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 455,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,527,626.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,660 shares of company stock worth $19,944,258. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

NTRA opened at $119.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.34. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

