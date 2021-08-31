Creative Planning Sells 4,129 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.43.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $301.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.