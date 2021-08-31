McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $2,276,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.3% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 248,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,728.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.