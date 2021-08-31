Creative Planning Lowers Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,102 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $15,600,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 68,892 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.