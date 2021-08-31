QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

A number of research firms have commented on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $3,689,987.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 875,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,920,394.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 976,957 shares of company stock worth $23,067,492 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after buying an additional 2,783,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,690,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,655,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QS stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a PE ratio of -54.87.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

