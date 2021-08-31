loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE LDI opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

