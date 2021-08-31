Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,125 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $42,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $122.79 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $121.11.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.