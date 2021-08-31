Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 315,718 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $29,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FOUR opened at $85.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -88.23 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average is $89.57.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock worth $358,057,950 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

