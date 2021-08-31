Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 39,498 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Match Group worth $45,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

