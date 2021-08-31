Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,718 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $51,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,896,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Fastenal stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,195,374.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,054.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

