Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,749 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Global Payments worth $53,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

GPN stock opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.15. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

