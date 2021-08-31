LSV Asset Management Sells 3,060 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $418.30 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $394.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

