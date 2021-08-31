LSV Asset Management Purchases 57,802 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $18,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,640 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSV shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of CSV opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $807.34 million, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

